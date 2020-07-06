How to fly to Brissy for less than a grocery shop

Alliance Airlines have launched a new campaign where Whitsunday residents can fly to Brisbane for $156. From left: Cr Jan Clifford, council's CEO Rodney Ferguson, Alliance national sales manager Alex Ananian-Cooper, the airport's chief operating officer aviation and tourism Craig Turner, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Cr Michelle Wright and Cr Al Grundy.

WHITSUNDAY residents now have access to a special flight deal that will see them flying to the state’s capital for less than their average grocery shop.

Alliance Airlines today launched a Locals Fare deal that will give residents living in the 4800 to 4805 postcode access to a flexible one-way fare to and from Brisbane for $156.

The deal is available when booking tickets from Whitsunday Visitor Information Centre at Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation.

Residents will still have access to cheaper tickets by the airline, which for certain dates sit at $99.

However, when seats at a lower price have been sold out, residents will then be able to access fares for $156.

The first flight passengers since March disembarked at Whitsunday Coast Airport on Monday, June 22.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the deal was a great result for the region and would pave the way for future flight route growth.

“Connectivity by air will be key to our Whitsunday region’s recovery as the Queensland borders re-open,” he said.

“Looking after our locals with special fare deals will help ensure our flights reach capacity, meaning guaranteed flights to and from the region and the opportunity to explore new routes.”

The fare offered to Whitsundays residents includes one 20kg bag of checked luggage, free date and name changes as well as free cancellations.

Proof of residence is required when booking.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said the deal was the first of its kind in the region.

“Alliance Airlines are a new airline carrier for the Whitsundays, offering incredible fares and for the very first time an airline has offered a special fare to local residents, cementing their position in the Whitsundays,” she said.

Alliance Airlines were the first airline to announce a return to the Whitsundays in June.

The first flight landed on June 22 and the carrier now services four return flights from Proserpine to Brisbane a week.

For more information and terms and conditions visit tourismwhitsundays.com.au/alliance-airlines-locals-fare.