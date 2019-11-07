Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Head down to 7-Eleven today to score yourself a free Slurpee.
Head down to 7-Eleven today to score yourself a free Slurpee.
Offbeat

How to get a free Slurpee today only

7th Nov 2019 12:22 PM

TODAY is the 7th of the 11th, which means one thing: 7-Eleven Day.

In celebration, the convenience store is offering customers the perfect summer pick-me-up, with a selection of icy beverages that you can get your hands on for free.

The deal includes everyone's favourite sugary drink, and a perfect reason to fuel up your car: Slurpees.

Make a break for it at lunch time and head in store, where you can get yourself a large Slurpee for free with any purchase, even a 20c Chupa Chup or 50c Freddo Frog.

If slushies aren't your thing, customers can also choose from a hot or iced coffee, or 7-Eleven's Coffee Melt - their version of an affogato, with hot black coffee poured over creamy vanilla ice cream.

The offer is only available today, and customers are limited to one free beverage per product purchase.

Fans can also post a celebratory snap on their social media accounts, with the chance of winning $711.

More Stories

7/11 7/11 day bargain drinks free drinks slurpee

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK ATTACK: Victim faces further amputation

        premium_icon SHARK ATTACK: Victim faces further amputation

        Travel British shark victims have asked for help to cover bills as it’s revealed one might undergo ‘further amputation’

        Find out how to prepare for cyclones

        premium_icon Find out how to prepare for cyclones

        News 'Take the steps to protect what's most important to you.'

        • 7th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        What you should know about Airlie’s Festival of Music

        What you should know about Airlie’s Festival of Music

        Music Airlie Beach Festival of Music is the biggest music event in the region – and it...

        BMA opportunity: Exciting news awaiting 62 school-leavers

        premium_icon BMA opportunity: Exciting news awaiting 62 school-leavers

        Employment Highest intake in years with 62 people set to receive letters of offer