Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic mine worker working with machinery in the mine. mining industry miner
Generic mine worker working with machinery in the mine. mining industry miner
News

How to get a job at Adani’s $1b Carmichael mega-mine

by CAS GARVEY
13th Jun 2019 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Now Adani's Carmichael mine has jumped the final hurdle, jobs will soon be flowing. Here's how to land a job with Adani >>

The final tick-off will be regarded as a win for regional communities in north and central Queensland relying on the economic boost from the mining industry.

About 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs are expected to be created by the project.

 

Roles already available

  • Environment Officer
  • Land & Interface Coordinator
  • Environmental Adviser - Mining
  • Contracts Administrator - Mine
  • Structural Supervisor
  • Senior Structural Superintendent
  • Construction Supervisor - Mine
  • Track engineer
  • Area manager
  • Track package manager
  • Procurement manager

 

Visit the Adani Jobs Portal to apply for these jobs.

Construction jobs and positions when the mine is operational will be advertised via the Adani Jobs Portal as soon as they become available.

 

Tips for success

1. Apply early. Just because a job has a deadline / closing date, doesn't mean recruiters will be poring through resumes as soon as they arrive in their inbox.

2. Have a professional give your CV a once-over. Resumes and cover letters with spelling and grammar errors will be looked unfavourably upon by recruiters.

3. Upload your polished CV to the Adani jobs board now, to get on the front foot. You can create an 'AirCV' which you can also print and share with other employers.

More Stories

adani carmichael coal mine editors picks jobs

Top Stories

    WATER CHARGES: Changes coming for Whitsunday residents

    premium_icon WATER CHARGES: Changes coming for Whitsunday residents

    Council News There will be changes to water usage for Whitsunday residents.

    • 13th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    BUDGET: Find out how the council budget affects you

    premium_icon BUDGET: Find out how the council budget affects you

    Council News Whitsunday Regional Council hands down budget.

    APPROVED: Adani's Carmichael mine gets the green light

    APPROVED: Adani's Carmichael mine gets the green light

    Breaking Nine years of red tape has come to an end.

    Boat fire on Hamilton Island

    Boat fire on Hamilton Island

    News A boat was ablaze in the Hamilton Island Marina last night.