How to get your hands on $200 Whitsundays travel voucher

Travel vouchers will help entice tourists to visit the incredible Whitsundays region.

Whitsundays tourism operators will enjoy a much-needed boost when the state government expands its popular ‘Holiday Dollars’ travel voucher scheme next month.

A partnership between the government and Tourism Whitsundays will give away 6000 vouchers worth $200 each, in a move set to generate more than $5m in visitor spend for local tourism operators.

The offer launches on May 4, with holiday-makers and locals already in the region able to claim a voucher for use during their stay.

The vouchers will cover 50 per cent of the cost of the booking with eligible tourism experience operators, up to a maximum of $200.

In announcing the expansion of the voucher scheme to the Whitsundays, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called the region “one of the most beautiful destinations in the world”.

She hoped the scheme would give Queenslanders “an even bigger incentive to holiday at home and support their mates”.

“It’s been a challenging 12 months for tourism businesses in the Whitsundays – many of which are geared primarily towards the international market,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The state government will roll out the scheme in the Whitsundays after successful trials in Cairns.

“There’s so much to do in this region. I encourage all visitors to explore the reef, beaches, islands and the Whitsunday coast.”

The scheme is being extended to the Whitsundays, as well as Brisbane, after a successful pilot program in Cairns.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Whitsundays vouchers had been tailored to encourage domestic visitors and locals to try experiences they might previously not have considered.

“Experiences like overnight sailing trips are favourites with overseas travellers,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Whitsundays Holiday Dollars will focus on getting visitors out on the water and into tours.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler welcomed the Holiday Dollars as an exciting opportunity for the region.

“The Whitsunday region offers residents and visitors an abundance of experiences to explore right on our doorstep from award-winning beaches to spectacular coral reefs and lush rainforests, there’s never been a better time to soak up the Queensland sunshine in the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Wheeler said.

“With direct access to the 74 Whitsunday Islands we look forward to welcoming and showcasing visitors to the region very soon with their Whitsundays Holiday Dollars.”

The government is working with Gold Coast tourism operators to develop a similar program in coming weeks.

For more information, visit Whitsundaysholidaydollars.com.au.