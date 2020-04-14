How to help VMR volunteers stay home too

Saturday was bust for Whitsunday VMR with three activations. Image: Supplied

WHILE the Easter weekend brought with it some good weather on the water, crews from the Whitsunday Volunteer Marine Rescue would have much rather stayed home.

Saturday proved to be busy with activations in Fitzalan Passage and North Molle Island as well as a medivac at Hayman Island.

Overall the Easter period was quieter than last year, but president of VMR Mal Priday said it was important people continued to listen to the government’s advice to protect themselves, the community and his volunteers.

“The rest of the weekend was quiet like it should be because people should be staying at home,” he said.

“As much as we like to be out on the water like everybody else, at the moment we’d prefer not be out there.”

Maritime Safety Queensland have urged people to stay ashore unless it is absolutely necessary to take to the water with boating permitted for a select number of reasons. (link to original story)

Fishing restrictions vary from state to state but all governments have reinforced the message to stay home.

However, over in New Zealand fishing and boating have been banned, a step Mr Priday hopes the government doesn’t have to take in Australia.

While he said it would be better for the crew to have no activations, Mr Priday ensured there were strict measures in place to help protect volunteers.

“We have protocols in place and questions we ask before we even activate the boat,” he said.

“If there’s even a hint of a risk of coronavirus, we have to back off and talk to ambulance service and get their guidance.

“We are very careful, we have to be.”

Before a rescue, the volunteers ask the people onboard if they have been overseas, come in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 or are in self-isolation.

All coronavirus-related medivacs are completed by the police.

For Mr Priday, the message to remember when considering whether to take your boat out is simple – stay home.