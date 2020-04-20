Menu
Year 12 Whitsunday Anglican School student Dina Musameh studying at home. Picture: Tony Martin
Education

How to manage your final school year under lockdown

Zizi Averill
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
DINA Musameh is facing the most daunting year of her high school life while stuck in her bedroom.

The 16-year-old Whitsunday Anglican School student is among thousands of Queensland children preparing to face their final exams during a global epidemic.

And this, as the state transitions to the ATAR system.

The Year 12 student, with aspirations to study medicine at university, said she was “calm” about all the changes.

“The whole of Queensland is going through this as well,” she said.

“Of course it’s been unpredictable.

“(But) we have to act as if we’re still going to sit the exams.”

Amid all the chaos, Dina believes regional students like herself may have gained a rare advantage over their city peers.

She said school closures had impacted students in major centres well before they were enforced in ­Mackay.

Online resources and video classes have also provided a lifeline for students preparing for their final exams, Dina said.

In isolation Dina said she and fellow students had come together as a team.

“We’re getting through this together. There’s a sense of unity,” she said.

Dina said she had organised virtual study groups, where five of her friends could work together and quiz each other.

But the isolation has impacted many students’ motivation, she said.

Dina said sharing her coping mechanisms and her thoughts about the pandemic with friends had helped.

Dina’s lockdown study tips

  • Access online resources, including syllabus notes.
  • Make sure to keep in contact with teaches and ask them any questions.
  • Try to model your day on your school timetable to keep a routine.
  • Phone friends and peers to organise virtual study sessions.

