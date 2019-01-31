Pick a SuperCoach AFL team without even trying

YOU don't need to watch every pre-season game to have fun playing SuperCoach - and if you get lucky you might have $50,000 to show for it.

If you've missed the buzz, SuperCoach is an online fantasy footy game that allows you to pick your own squad of AFL stars and compete against your friends, and thousands of other fans, as your players earn points based on their real-life performances.

At the end of the season the best SuperCoach in the country pockets $50,000 in cash.

You can pick a fun squad full of players you like, redheads, left-footers or footballers with the best tattoos or worst man buns.

The only problem is they might struggle a bit when matches start. But you can keep pace with your footy-mad mates by using a couple of nifty tools on the SuperCoach site.

Here's how to pick a team in five minutes.

1. Sign up for AFL SuperCoach for free at supercoach.com.au and go the 'My team' page

2. At the top of the page click on 'Intelligent Auto-Fill'

3. Select your favourite AFL team

How to use intelligent auto-fill in SuperCoach

4. Type in the names of any players you know you want in your team. Our tip is to start with these guys: Patrick Dangerfield, Brodie Grundy, Max Gawn, Jake Lloyd, Patrick Cripps, Will Setterfield (screenshot autofill). The first five were all big-scorers last year and will get you off to a flying start in 2019. Setterfield is dirt cheap for a former top-10 draft pick.

5. Hit 'Select my team' - and the Intelligent Auto-Fill will create a team that looks something like this

Al Paton's intelligent auto-pick squad

6. Click 'Save' (below the field) then use the substitute ('S') button to shuffle players around, making sure the cheapest guys in each position are on the bench.

7. You can leave it there, but a couple more minutes' work will give you a much stronger team.

Filter out players you don't want by hitting the "T" button to trade them for someone else. It's no use having players worth more than $150k on the bench, it's just a waste of money. You also want to get rid of players you don't think will get games. Consult our rookie bible for rookies we think are a good chance to play in Round 1.

8. Fill the gaps with players from the rookie bible or hit 'Top-up' and we'll do it for you.

9. Join a league to play against your mates.

You can make as many changes as you like before Round 1, and we'll be offering plenty of tips and info to help you refine your side - bookmark the SuperCoach News page and you won't miss a thing. Here are a few articles to get you started: