How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

Coal production at one of the open fields

THERE are more than 70 mining, resources and energy jobs up for grabs right now, another dozen more than a week ago.

The mining industry can be tough to crack into, according to WorkPac group, which offers tips for potential entry-level jobseekers.

"It is very important that you only apply for positions that are suitable for your skill level," WorkPac recommends. "This is because your safety is our number one priority and we must ensure that anyone we place on a mine site is not exposed to any risk due to inexperience."

As well as this, most mine site requirements include physical fitness for the intended role, the ability to pass a Drug and Alcohol Test and take part in mine site inductions.

Young indigenous jobseekers are also being invited to register their interest as part of a new two-year partnership between the Johnathan Thurston Academy and Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining.

Under the partnership, indigenous youth aged 16 to 25 will be able to access education and employment opportunities at four of Evolution's regional operations including Mt Carlton, west of Bowen and Cracow in Queensland - through the academy's website.

The targeted training and support available includes writing job applications, compiling a resume and having the confidence to attend and succeed in a job interview.

Mr Thurston said the partnership had the potential to meaningfully change lives.

"This partnership has been designed to allow young people in regional communities to get a leg up not just through training and employment, but even through the confidence-building which comes with that," he said.

To register interest to be part of the program, visit www.jtacademy.com.au/evolution/

There are more than 70 mining jobs going right now based from Townsville.

Current vacancies

Haul Truck Operators

WorkPac currently have a number of opportunities for experienced Haul Truck Operators to commence work immediately in prestrip on a 7/7 Roster FIFO from Townsville.

Quarry Operators

Programmed Skilled Workforce are recruiting for operators to begin work in very busy quarry environments in the Townsville region. With a mass of projects in the local area now in full flow, now is the time to secure a position with a leading international organisation, locally.

Pitram Operator/Mine Control

AWX Mount Isa are currently seeking a Mine Control Operator/PITRAM for an immediate start at a remote mine site. Roster: 8/6 day shift, 7/7 night shift.

Underground positions

Bowden Select has a number of positions vacant at the moment for bus-in bus-out workers from Townsville or based in Charters Towers. Positions include underground shift boss, shotcreters/sprayers, agi operators, bogger operators and truck drivers.

Mining operator

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth focused Australian gold company offering bus in, bus out of Townsville or drive in, drive out from local areas.

Operations Support Lead

Orica, the global leader in mining and civil blasting, is offering a leadership role, project managing site mobilisations for project wins.

Surface driller assistants

Eagle Drilling NQ currently has multiple Surface Driller Assistant positions available.

Underground Agi operator

As PYBAR Mining Service's Raisebore Division continues to expand we are now seeking applications from experienced Underground Agi Operators to join our George Fisher project team. While those who reside in Mount Isa will be given first preference, FIFO is available from Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns for those who can demonstrate experience operating an Underground Agi.

Electrician

Mt Carlton are currently seeking an electrician to join our team at the mine 150km south of Townsville. Role is bus-in bus-out from Townsville, Home Hill or Charters Towers.

Site administration officer

WorkPac have an exciting opportunity for an experienced mine site administration officer FIFO from Townsville for an immediate start.

