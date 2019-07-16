How to stop your vehicle from being stolen

VEHICLE theft is on the rise in Queensland, with the latest police data revealing more than 16,000 cases reported last financial year.

A total of 16,322 cars, motorcycles and trucks were reported stolen in Queensland from 2018-19, up from 14,133 in the previous financial year.

The data comes as police urge owners to help drive down theft by installing GPS tracking devices in their vehicles.

Acting Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune said home and businesses are targeted in most cases where thieves can easily track down car keys before stealing vehicles from garages and driveways.

Police warn vehicles are often stolen from homes and businesses where the criminal can find the keys Picture: Brendan Francis

"Police are continuing to see vehicles being stolen either opportunistically where the vehicle is left unsecured or through burglaries where keys are quickly located," Sgt Fortune said.

"We are encouraging vehicle owners to take a moment to think about their current security measures and whether they could be improved to reduce the risk of having their vehicle stolen.

"This could be as simple as keeping your keys in a hidden location within your home rather than in plain sight and ensuring your vehicle, home and business is secured at all times."

Police say on average about three quarters of all stolen vehicles are recovered in varying conditions, and technology could help officers locate stolen vehicles.

Police warn drivers not to leave valuables in their vehicles. Supplied by Qld Police inner west patrol group November 2017.

"There is a range of GPS tracking technology available to motorists which allows police to quickly locate vehicles if they are stolen," he said.

"We have seen many occasions where owners have provided police with GPS details, allowing officers to locate the stolen vehicle and arrest the offenders without dangerous pursuits and damage to the vehicle."

Police have released their top five tips on protecting vehicles from being stolen:

1. Always keep your vehicle locked and secured - even if you are only leaving it for a moment.

2. Keep the keys to your vehicle in a hidden location - not on the kitchen bench or a key rack.

3. Remove all valuables from the vehicle

4. Consider installing a steering wheel lock, car alarm or immobiliser

5. Consider installing a GPS tracking device with live monitoring