How to take part in 2018 Whitsunday Anzac commemorations

COMMEMORATE and pay your respects to the Anzacs in and around Airlie on Wednesday, April 25.

Airlie Beach RSL Club will host its dawn service at 5.30am on April 25 at the Cannonvale Beach Cenotaph, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the iconic Reef Gateway Hotel.

Breakfast will be served from 6.30am onwards with rum and milk, a buffet lunch and Two-Up from 1.30pm.

Step off for the main march will start at 8.45am from the Broadwater Ave carpark, before extending through the main street and finishing at the Esplanade park. The march will include 36 squadron from Amberley and 150 RAAF personnel.

A short service will follow the march.

The RAAF will execute a low fly-over of two C17 aircraft during the march through Airlie.

The party will then start after appetites have been satisfied with live music from 1pm.

Proserpine RSL will host its annual dawn service at the Cenotaph in Proserpine in front of the Entertainment Centre at precisely 4.28am.

The Metropole Hotel will host Proserpine's gunfire breakfast after the dawn service, before patrons prepare for a 10.30am start for the march from Proserpine RSL Club back to the cenotaph for the Anzac Day march.

Then its drinks at Metropole from 11.30am. .

