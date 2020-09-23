How to watch the U14 Boys state basketball championships

The best young, male basketball talent from across the Sunshine State will converge on Cairns this week as they compete for glory at the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys State Championships.

Early Settler Stadium, the home of the Cairns Marlins, will host the tournament, which starts on Thursday morning and runs until the finals on Sunday afternoon.

We will live stream all games on each day of the competition on court one.

Cairns Stingers Under 14s players Orlando Geary and Shamus Fitzgerald and Cairns Marlins Under 14s players Noah Kirk and Ben Dempsey are ready to take on the state's best when they play in the Queensland junior basketball championships. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

After dominating the Queensland North Junior Basketball Championships, the hosts will enter the tournament with plenty of confidence, but teams from Brisbane and the Gold Coast will present a serious challenge for the title.

FULL STREAMING SCHEDULE

Thursday

8am: Logan Thunder v Gold Coast Waves

9.30am: Cairns Stingers v Logan Thunder Gold

11am: Northside Wizards 1 v Mulgrave Magic

12.30pm: Cairns Marlins v Townsville Heat

2pm: Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers

3.30pm: Southern Districts Spartans v Mackay Meteors

5pm: SWM Pirates Gold v Brisbane Capitals Gold

6.30pm: Townsville Heat v RedCity Roar

Friday

8am: Cairns Marlins v Brisbane Capitals Gold

9.30am: Cairns Stingers v SWM Pirates Purple

11am: Rockhampton Rockets v Northside Wizards 1

12.30pm: Logan Thunder Gold v Gladstone Power

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Gold Coast Breakers

3.30pm: RedCity Roar v Cairns Marlins

5pm: Gladstone Power v Cairns Stingers

6.30pm: SC Phoenix Teal v Burdekin Wildcats

Saturday

8am: Cairns Stingers v Southern Districts Trojans Black

9.30am: Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

11am: SWM Pirates Gold v Cairns Marlins

12.30pm: Emerald Chargers v SC Phoenix Orange

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Cairns Stingers

The semi final draw will be confirmed on Saturday afternoon, with finals on Sunday.

