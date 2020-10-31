How tourism crews play key role in preserving reef

Ten crews from four operators will take to the water this week to brush up on their reef monitoring skills. Picture: Chris Jones.

TOURISM operators are playing a vital role in monitoring the health of the reef through a program that connects scientists with crews on the water.

Ten crews from four operators will take to the water this week to brush up on their reef monitoring skills in a bid to get greater insight on the health of the reef.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has been upskilling operators throughout the pandemic as part of their Remaining Connected program.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority director of reef education and stewardship Fred Nucifora said tourism operators were key in monitoring the health of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

"For several months we've been working with the tourism industry to better understand their sites through continuation of monitoring of reef health during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"Though this program, we've helped tourism crews develop reef monitoring skills they can readily apply at their sites on an ongoing basis to help us understand the condition of their sites.

"Tourism crews are uniquely placed to provide data on trends in reef health because they visit reef sites far more frequently than any other reef user."

Mr Nucifora said the data worked with other programs such as the Eye on the Reef initiative to give a large picture of the health of the reef.

Crews will learn scientific monitoring methods, how to use underwater monitoring equipment and how to supply the information to the Marine Park Authority.

From here, they will complete weekly log sheets on turbidity, water temperature, algae, coral diseases and bleaching at their site as well as the health, numbers and spawning activity of iconic and protected species.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority will then use this information to understand reef health, particularly over summer, which is the highest risk period for corals because of elevated temperatures.

The findings will then be returned to tourism operators.