How Wahlberg dropped 4.5kg in 5 days

Mark Wahlberg has revealed the extreme diet he followed to lose 4.5 kilograms in just 5 days. Picture: Instagram

Mark Wahlberg has revealed the extreme diet he followed to lose 4.5 kilograms in just 5 days. Picture: Instagram

Mark Wahlberg knows that a part of his job is looking the part - but it's not as easy as it looks.

The actor, who is set to star in Netflix's Spenser Confidential, directed by Peter Berg, revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was expected to be "ripped" for the role but was at a point in his life where he had been "eating what I want and drinking what I wanted".

RELATED: Inside Mark Wahlberg's insane diet and fitness routine

RELATED: Wahlberg's gruelling daily workout schedule

Speaking to the outlet, Wahlberg confessed he went on a strict diet ahead of the film, resulting in him losing 4.5 kilograms in just five days.

"We did Lone Survivor right after 2 Guns and before that I did Pain and Gain, so I was really heavy and kinda bloated by the time we got to Lone Survivor," Wahlberg explained.

"And then we did Deepwater Horizon where I was getting as heavy as possible drinking beer and fried food to play a guy who worked on an oil rig. Then we did Patriots Day where I was limping around, a cop who was kinda out of shape."

Wahlberg in a scene from film Patriots Day.

Wahlberg said he ate clean and "trained like a crazy person" for five months to meet Berg's needs. But he also saw dramatic results in less than a week after a liquid diet.

"I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) in five days. I lost 5 per cent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days," the Ted actor explained.

"Just bone broth and steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it," he continued.

Another big star who landed a role in the film is Post Malone. Wahlberg recalled what it took to get the Circles singer on-board for his first acting role.

"This whole idea of putting him in a film started at my house, at my wife's 40th birthday. We were hanging out, having a couple of drinks, and he was like, 'You know, I really wanna be in a movie. I'd really wanna die in a movie'," Wahlberg recalled. "I said, 'Well, I don't know if I can kill you off in the movie, but we'd like to put you in the movie and maybe we can have a fight. I can beat the crap out of you and you can stab me'. And he said, 'Absolutely'."

Spenser Confidential is set to debut on Netflix on March 6.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission