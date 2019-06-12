Menu
A review of how food is moved from farm to port in the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions reveals small increases in supply chain efficiency could unlock millions for the economy. Stuart Quinn
Rural

How we can unlock the potential of our region's farms

Zizi Averill
by
12th Jun 2019 4:00 AM
A ONE per cent increase in efficiency of food transportation from Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday farms could generate $10.3 million in economic value for the region.

In a preliminary study, the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia has estimated even small changes to the efficiency of how food is moved from farms to the ports could unleash the region's economic potential.

CRCNA said increasing regional exports by just one per cent due to supply chain efficiencies would generate 72 jobs and boost direct demand for the region's goods and services by $5.47 million.

The estimates come at the start of a 10-month review into how agricultural products are transported, to identify areas of waste and inefficiency.

CRCNA chair Sheriden Morris said the study was the first of its kind for the region and had the ability to unlock the vast potential of the agricultural sector's supply chains.

In an interview with the North Queensland Register, Ms Morris said the completed review would identity opportunities in the region and the end result would be "an integrated plan to improve and enhance agricultural supply chains across the north, to the benefit of all producers and agribusinesses”.

The study will work with agencies including The Greater Whitsunday Alliance, North Queensland Bulk Ports , Regional Development Australia Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday, and the Bowen Gumlu Growers Association.

The CRNCA said the study had the potential to unlock the vast potential of the north, by identifying waste and uncover potential new agribusiness opportunities.

It said the study would provide a platform for the region to advocate for infrastructural solutions to unlock efficiencies in the farming sector.

The findings of the review will be released on October 25 this year.

