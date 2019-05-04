How we find a pathway to prosperity

The Greater Whitsunday Alliance's Federal election priorities include (clockwise from left) foreign charter boat policy modifications, Galilee Basin approvals, road upgrades and infrastructure for the Mackay Waterfront priority development area.

AS OUR region experiences the growing pains of an economic rebirth, it's vital to have players in our corner. The Greater Whitsunday Alliance believes it is filling that role.

GW3 is an independent organisation made up of private and public sector leaders who act as advocates for economic growth within the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

And as the Federal election looms, GW3 believes its role as community campaigner is more integral than ever.

Chief executive officer Garry Scanlan said the alliance was looking for acknowledgement for the region.

"We're looking for politicians to invest across an agenda of Federal Election priorities we believe are crucial for economic prosperity,” Mr Scanlan said.

Surety of the Galilee Basin approval process is one of those priorities.

GW3 believes this project would provide confidence to local businesses and thousands of jobs.

The organisation is also championing the Mackay Waterfront PDA and is calling on the incoming Federal Government to commit $50million to the development of infrastructure required for project.

Current legislation excludes foreign superyachts from chartering in the region's world-class marinas.

The alliance is currently lobbying the Federal Government to change this legislation to allow for foreign charters, which will open new revenue streams.

Flood-proofing key roads is a significant requisition for our often rainy region.

GW3 is focussing on a push for flood mitigation plans for the Bruce Highway, especially in the Whitsunday region, and the Hamilton Plains section of Shute Harbour Road.

Upgrades to the Peak Downs Highway are also being recommended, with plans for widening of roads and bridge replacements. Road projects, such as these ultimately make tourist travel and supply-chain routes more convenient.

Finally, the GW3 seeks to lobby the Federal government to consider the importance of delivering long-term water security to the Greater Whitsunday region through the commitment to the Urannah Water Scheme.

The Urannah Water Scheme will provide a large-scale dam, irrigation precinct and renewable energy through hydro power. This scheme would offer water security to the region's agricultural industry, while creating diversity in energy generation.

Mr Scanlan said the alliance's priorities were realised after extensive community engagement and evidence-based discussions with key stakeholders.

"The priorities are what have been identified as having the biggest impact on the whole of the region. If we can achieve what we call 'enabling infrastructure'- roads, social framework, policy change - it facilitates the region to drive its own prosperity,” he said.