How we voted in the Federal election

THE results are in for most of Dawson and Capricornia's voting booths.

With an 11 per cent swing towards LNP candidate George Christensen in two-party preferred, the Daily Mercury looked at each polling booth to see the breakdown in voting.

While election predictions assumed the One Nation vote could be a danger to the Liberal National Party, the swing away from the Labor Party seemed to find it's way to Pauline Hanson's candidates in both Capricornia and Dawson.

In Dawson, Debra Lawson received 9963 votes, which was 5962 less than the Labor candidate. In Capricornia, Wade Rothery received 12,671 votes which was 6174 votes less than the Labor candidate.

Overall, Dawson Labor candidate Belinda Hassan received less than half the votes of Mr Christensen, and there was a swing of about 13 per cent toward One Nation candidate Debra Lawson.

At Andergrove State School, Mr Christensen received 532 votes, compared to Ms Hassan's 308 but nearby, at Pioneer State High School, Ms Hassan received about 100 more votes. Mr Christensen received 571.

In Bowen, Mr Christensen received 488 votes, and Ms Hassan received less than 250.

The swing was even bigger at Cannonvale State School, with Mr Christensen pulling in more than double Labor's vote, with 1136.

Consistently, across the electorate, Ms Lawson won about 12 per cent of the vote.

In Capricornia, the breakdown was similar on a two-party preferred vote, with a swing of almost 11 per cent towards the LNP.

While Ms Hassan did not register higher than Mr Christensen at any booth, in Moranbah, Labor candidate Russell Robertson's home town, he received 32.7 per cent of the vote compared to LNP incumbent Michelle Landry's 29.7 per cent.

At the Moranbah pre-poll, the Labor candidate received almost double the votes Ms Landry did. It was a completely different story in Clermont, where Mr Robertson received less than 50 votes, to Ms Landry's 255.

In Carmila, Mr Robertson received 12 votes to Ms Landry's 62, which was a swing of 20.06 per cent away from the Labor party.

In Dysart, another mining town, Mr Robertson secured three more votes than Ms Landry, but it was still a 17.18 per cent swing away from the party

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery won 24.38 per cent of the vote in Dysart.

The multi-million dollar commitment the Labor party made to the Sarina Hospital couldn't swing the vote there either, with Ms Landry receiving 124 more votes than Mr Robertson.

In Walkerston, Ms Landry received 707 votes to Mr Robertson's 287.

Informal votes:

Capricornia 4672

Dawson 5416

A full breakdown of polling can be found at www.aec.gov.au