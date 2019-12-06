How Whitsunday schools performed: One school a stand out

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.

The results are in and these are the list of Whitsunday schools that have consistently topped the state's NAPLAN results.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2015 and 2019.

Over that five-year period, St Catherine's Catholic College, in Proserpine, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the region, scoring an average of 2710.8 each year.

St Catherine's Catholic College was also the top performing Year 9 school, with an average yearly result of 2986.8 for the five year period.

To find how each school performed between 2015 and 2019, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.

Schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

The results revealed Hamilton Island State School, on Hamilton Island, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2493.

The third best performing Year 5 school was Whitsunday Christian College, in Cannonvale, with five yearly average results of 2553.8.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at Whitsunday Christian College, in Cannonvale, where yearly results were 2801.

Proserpine State School, in Proserpine, had the third highest average results between 2015 and 2019 with averages of 2773.



Whitsunday Year 5 result average between 2015 and 2019

St Catherine's Catholic College: 2545.6

Hamilton Island State School: 2493

Whitsunday Christian College: 2553.8

Cannonvale State School: 2425

St Mary's Catholic School: 2398

Proserpine State School: 2380.4

Queens Beach State School: 2372.2

Bowen State School: 2328.2



Whitsunday Year 9 result average between 2015 and 2019

St Catherine's Catholic College: 2815

Whitsunday Christian College: 2801

Proserpine State High School: 2773

Bowen State High School: 2749.6

Collinsville State High School: 2639.6