How wild party erupted into mass stabbing

Eight people have been arrested over an alleged mass stabbing attack at an out-of-control party in Melbourne's CBD, with police warning they could also be fined for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Gang Crime Squad detectives executed warrants at 11 properties in Dandenong, Langwarrin, Pakenham, Berwick, Dandenong North, Cranbourne, Clyde North and Doveton from 6am on Friday.

Those arrested were:

• A 19-year-old Langwarrin man;

• An 18-year-old Dandenong North man;

• A 20-year-old Cranbourne man;

• An 18-year-old Clyde North man;

• An 18-year-old Dandenong North man;

• A 19-year-old Dandenong man;

• A n 18-year-old Doveton man; and

• A 16-year-old Pakenham boy.

Six youths were allegedly stabbed at the wild party - where about 50 people attended - at a short-term rental property on Spencer Street about 2am on Monday.

Police first became aware of the situation when they were flagged down by a 19-year-old Dandenong North man after he had walked to Southern Cross train station with serious stab wounds.

Six youths were stabbed at the wild party at a short-term rental property on Spencer Street about 2am on Monday. Picture: Paul Jeffers/NCA NewsWire

The teen told police he had been at a party when the fight allegedly broke out and he had sustained several upper body stab wounds.

"The males will now all be interviewed by police, with a number of serious criminal charges expected to be laid today," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Detective superintendent Peter Brigham said some of the people arrested were "members of street gangs", but the incident was not gang related.

"It's very concerning for us and certainly the carriage of knives is a great concern for us," he told reporters on Friday.

"Lucky no one was killed out of this incident - there's such a fine line between when someone gets stabbed and when someone gets fatally wounded."

Detective superintendent Brigham also said COVID-19 fines could "very well be an outcome" for those who attended the party after it was revealed many more than the permitted number had gathered at the short-term rental.

Crime Commander Mick Frewen said the arrests were a "great result" and vowed police would do "everything we can to hold those involved in violent incidents of this nature to account".

"We understand there is immense public concern when an incident like this occurs, especially in the CBD area that many people travel to regularly and expect to be safe in," he said.

"However today's arrests highlight the determination of both the Gang Crime Squad and regional police to ensure those involved are arrested and ultimately put before the court.

"It should also send a strong message that violent offending of this nature will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as How wild party erupted into mass stabbing