How woman allegedly lured teenager

A woman who allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl from a shopping mall, plied her with cask wine and with her boyfriend committed indecent acts then threatened the teen if she talked, a court has heard.

In recorded police interviews, the women and her boyfriend described the teenager they allegedly assaulted at their home as a "f***ing nut job" and a "psycho".

Police allege the couple, whose identities have been suppressed, committed the acts on the girl after the woman met her at Hornsby shopping mall on Melbourne Cup day in 2016.

It is alleged that after the alleged indecent acts the girl blacked out, woke up to see the couple having sexual intercourse next to her in the bedroom, and then vomited in the kitchen sink.

Police allege that after the girl fled the house, the woman followed and said to her: "If you tell anyone I will hurt you. This is all your fault. You should be ashamed of yourself."

The NSW District Court heard this week the woman had brought home girls before, and that as a couple they had paired up with another couple they met on Sydney's Oxford St.

The woman, aged 23 at the time, has pleaded not guilty to committing an act of indecency with a person aged under 16 years and indecent assault of a person under 16.

The man, who was then aged 31, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of committing an act of indecency with a person under 16 years.

The court heard that on the day of the alleged incidents the woman had won money on the Melbourne Cup, and invited the girl and her friend back home for cigarettes and drinks.

The man told police the teenager had told his girlfriend she was 18 years old, and that when the two females kissed on their couch "it was like (the 14-year-old) was in control".

The woman said the teenager instigated the sexual intimacy before she "f***ing flipped" and left the house.

The woman said the girl had "maybe two, three" drinks of either Golden Oak or Spring Rock cask wine and she had rolled cigarettes from a substance in a bowl that was "tobacco".

Hours after the alleged indecent acts, at 3am on November 2, 2016, the 14-year-old underwent a sexual assault medical examination at The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

The court heard a doctor observed "some redness" and recorded an ethanol reading of .06 per cent.

That evening, an officer from the child abuse squad interviewed the two accused separately at Hornsby police station.

In her recorded police interview played to the jury, the woman responds to allegations about acts performed on the teenager with "crazy bitch", "f***ing loony", "freak out", "psycho" and "nut job".

She said the girl willingly participated in sexual activity, had told her she was 18 years old, and that her boyfriend was not there when his alleged indecent act on the girl took place.

The couple is on trial before Judge Jonathon Priestly for the alleged offences on November 1, 2016.

The court heard that the pair had spent Melbourne Cup afternoon in and around the Hornsby Mall TAB and a nearby hotel.

The woman began chatting with the alleged victim near the mall fountain and she was "really sweet and quiet" and "she was looking at me".

She told the girls she had won on the Melbourne Cup and invited them home, a 15-minute walk away.

En route, she called her boyfriend to say she was bringing friends home.

At the house, the woman poured wine and chatted with the two girls, until one of them decided to leave.

The 14-year-old stayed and in the police interview played in court, the woman tells a female officer the girl "kissed me" and then on a bed "she threw me on top" and a sexual act took place.

"She was very experienced … then 'I've got a boyfriend' … she flipped, she left."

In the interview, the female officer reads the woman a series of allegations about what happened after she left Hornsby Mall about 5.30pm with the two girls.

"It is alleged … (the girl) and yourself were alone and that you pushed her against the hallway wall, kissed her on the lips, touched her on the breast over clothing," the officer said.

The woman the allegedly committed a sexual act and, while she went to the bathroom, the woman's boyfriend allegedly "moved" the teenager to the lounge.

The officer then alleged the boyfriend kissed the girl on the lips, committed sexual acts on the teenager and told her "you are sexy".

The officer then alleged the boyfriend took the girl to a bedroom, had sexual intercourse with her while the woman played with the girl's hair.

The officer said it was alleged the girl then "blacked out … woke up" to see the couple having sexual intercourse "in the bed beside her".

"It is alleged (the girl) gathered her clothes and then vomited in the kitchen sink … she was crying," the officer said.

"It is alleged (the girl) walked out of the house and was followed … (and) you approached her and said, 'If you tell anyone I will hurt you.'"

In the police interview, the woman denied following the girl, threatening her or saying "you should be ashamed of yourself".

Responding to the detective, she said, "I wouldn't judge anyone like that."

Asked how old the girl was, the woman replied "about 16 … how old is she?"

"(She) is fourteen," the officer replies, to which the woman says, "There you go … moving along … crazy bitch."

Officer: "What did you think would happen when you took (the two girls) back to your place?"

Accused woman: "Well … you know what two females will do together."

In the police interview with the woman's boyfriend, he said he had left her at Hornsby Mall and carried home the cask of wine.

He couldn't remember the accused phoning him about bringing home the girls, and said the last time she had brought a girl home was about 10 months earlier.

He said when he saw his partner of five years kissing girls that it "doesn't faze me" and that he didn't get involved.

He said he saw her kissing the remaining young girl and then left the house.

"I was out of there, things to do, catch up with a couple of mates, sort some things out," he told police in the taped interview played in court.

He said he had taken a train to Kirribilli and when he returned the girl had gone and his partner told him the girl had an issue with "something about her boyfriend".

In the recorded interview, the female police officer reads the man the same allegations put to his partner.

In response to the allegations about himself engaging in sexual acts with the teenager, the man replies again and again "that's bulls**t", and "it's a f***ing load of s**t, I never did that never".

He also responds, "I wasn't there", "I wasn't home" and "whoever this psycho kid is … needs to get to a doctor or something and get treated".

"It's all wrong, this girl's on medication or psych pills or something," he tells the officer.

"Saying s**t like that she should be locked up herself. That's just f***ing wrong."

On Thursday before Judge Priestly, forensic paediatrician Dr Susan Marks said she had supervised the medical examination of the 14-year-old at 3am the day after the alleged incident.

The court heard a sexual assault incident kit had been sealed after swabs were taken and standard pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease tests had been done and found negative.

Blood samples yielded a .06 ethanol level and "mild redness" was noted on the girls genital area.

Questioned by defence counsel for both the accused, Dr Marks said it was common practice to give patients "the morning after pill" if they feared a risk of pregnancy, and that a lack of injury did not indicate either way if sexual activity was consensual or not.

