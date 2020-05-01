Menu
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago in a scene from the Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle.
TV

How Yeppoon farm boy became a Netflix reality TV star

Zara Gilbert
1st May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
Just a few years ago Harry Jowsey was a small town Aussie boy trying to figure out what to do with his life.

Today he's an internationally recognised reality star and a household name.

The self-described 'arrogant Australian' appeared on Netflix's latest special Too Hot To Handle this year, for his second stint on reality television.

Growing up in Yeppoon, Mr Jowsey never imagined his life panning out the way it has but says he's not complaining.

"It just kind of came about and I haven't been too mad about it," he said.

Mr Jowsey's shot at the big time presented itself when he was struggling his way through a dual degree in Business and Arts at Southern Cross University.

"I just suck at learning, I hate lectures, they're so boring," he said.

"I've learnt so much more going out and starting my own companies. I feel like I learn a lot better when I try to figure stuff out for myself."

Not a fan of traditional learning, when the opportunity to star in New Zealand reality show Heartbreak Island presented itself, Mr Jowsey was quick to accept.

"I had a bit of a tough run when I was at uni and then this opportunity presented itself on Heartbreak Island and I thought maybe this was the light in my dark time," he said.

After getting his big break and winning Heartbreak ­Island in 2018, Mr Jowsey was cast by Netflix and began filming for Too Hot To Handle in early 2019.

The rest, as they say, is ­history. Mr Jowsey is currently self-isolating in Los Angeles but plans to return home to see his family as soon as it is safe to do so.

Although the whereabouts of his future looks 'cloudy' right now, with potential hosting gigs on the horizon, according to the ­former local his family's farm will always be home.

"I think Yeppoon is always going to have a sweet spot for me."

