How you can apply to work on new $301m Bruce Highway upgrade

Hopeful workers can still apply for the new Bruce Highway project at Maroochydore and Mons.

Hopeful workers can still apply for the new Bruce Highway project at Maroochydore and Mons.

GYMPIE region workers are still being encouraged to apply for one of 380 jobs created over the life of the State Government's $301.25 million Bruce Highway upgrade.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES

*GYMPIE ELDER: We do not get the same justice

*WARNING: Australian Taxation Office issues MyGov scam alert

Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien this week announced the Maroochydore Road and Mons Road Interchanges project as part of a more than $3 billion jointly-funded investment on the Bruce Highway from Caboolture to Gympie.

That also includes the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D project set to commence construction this year.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey and Federal Minister for Fairfax Ted O'Brien overview the Maroochydore and Mons roads interchange projects.

A spokesperson for the Depatment of Transport and Main Roads said expressions of interest were still being accepted for the Maroochydore and Mons project.

READ MORE: 380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

"A joint venture between John Holland and Seymour Whyte is currently delivering the $301.25 million Bruce Highway Upgrade - Maroochydore Road and Mons Road Interchanges project on behalf of Transport and Main Roads," the spokesperson said.

"About 380 jobs will be delivered over the life of the project.

"The roles required are based on the contractor's needs.

"A range of skills are necessary on a project of this size and scope, including plant and machinery operators, traffic controllers, engineers, labourers, environmental officers, workplace health and safety officers, account and administration support.

"Workforce planning is well advanced, however anyone wishing to express their interest are encouraged to forward their details to bhmip@tmr.qld.gov.au."

The project has been launched with the aim "to tackle safety and major congestion issues in the area while supporting hundreds of jobs".