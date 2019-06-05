How you can get cheap pizzas for the next nine days

DOMINO'S has kicked off its biggest deal, with up to 60 per cent off pizzas for nine days only.

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said more than one million pizza lovers were expected to take advantage of the deal, with premium pizzas forecast to be a hot favourite.

"Typically, our value and traditional range favourites - meatlovers, supreme, Hawaiian and pepperoni - are our most popular pizzas," he said.

"However, we expect a significant number of customers to take advantage of this deal to trade up and sample our more premium range, and we think they'll be very impressed with the quality they receive at a great price.

"Our customer research, including blind taste testings, showed customers scored our premium range - including succulent chicken, crispy rasher bacon, juicy prawns and creamy camembert - higher than competitors," Mr Knight said.

"If you haven't already tried our premium range, then I highly recommend you use this as an opportunity to do so.

"Normally, a pizza from our premium range would set you back around $17 pick-up, but with a whopping 60 per cent off this week, you're looking at around $7 to indulge in one of our top-of-the-range pizzas."

Mr Knight said that despite the anticipated volume, stores would still be maintaining a strong focus on product quality and service.

"Our goal is to deliver the hottest, freshest, tastiest pizza possible, for the best price possible," he said.

"That's where DOM Pizza Checker comes in, ensuring that even during peak periods of trade, every single pizza that goes out the door is as good as the last."

Until July 31, Domino's will be offering 60 per cent off premium pizzas, 50 per cent off traditional pizzas and 40 per cent off New Yorker pizzas* until 31 July.

The deal coincides with the launch of Domino's new product - cheese and garlic scrolls.

Customers hoping to save some dough should keep an eye on the Domino's ordering app, offers app and website for a slice of the action.