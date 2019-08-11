How you can help in couple's touching love story

Alex Schuler and Nikita Grant, with their beautiful son, Elijah would love to win the wedding of their dreams in Queensland, so their family and friends can attend.

ALMOST five years ago, Nikita Grant and Alex Schuler met through mutual friends at a local gym in Bundaberg.

It was a typical love story, where boy meets girl and their friendship quickly developed into a strong and loving partnership.

When Alex received a phone call, inviting him to an interview with the army, he imagined all his career aspirations and dreams coming true.

However, one week later the couple's excitement turned to panic, as they found out they were pregnant.

"We didn't plan to fall pregnant and we intended to get married first," Ms Grant said.

"I gave birth to Elijah in May and when he was just six weeks old, Alex was asked to move to Canberra to start training for the army and we had limited to no contact for some time."

The family reunited on Father's Day, which was the first moment the couple had seen each other in months and Elijah was already three months old.

"It's been one of the hardest experiences of my life but Elijah is also the best thing that's ever happened to us, so I wouldn't trade it in for the world," Ms Grant said.

"As this was my first experience as a mother, you're constantly worried if you're doing the right thing and then you're worried about Alex and wondering if he's ok and you sit by the phone waiting to hear from him, but he can't make contact."

Coincidentally, Ms Grant and Elijah moved to Canberra on her birthday, which is the same day Mr Schuler decided to propose.

"Alex told me he wasn't allowed to leave the army base and it was my birthday, so I wasn't very happy at all," Ms Grant said.

"He ended up knocking on the door to the hotel I was staying in and there he was with the ring box open."

The loved-up duo would like to get married as soon as possible but finances and proximity are preventing this from eventuating, so Ms Grant's mother-in-law submitted their entry in a competition to win their ultimate wedding day at Miami Marketta.

After a tough competition, the couple have been selected as one of the top six finalists, with results based on public votes.

"It would be a dream come true to be able to get married in Queensland, where all of our family and friends are based," Ms Grant said.

"Regardless of whether we win or not, we are just so grateful to have received so much love and support from the public and Alex's Mum, who would get the world's best mother-in-law award."

The couple eventually plans to return to Bundaberg.

"Once you leave a place, you realise how much you miss it and love it," Ms Grant said.

"We love the people, the place, the atmosphere and it just feels like home...it always will."

Voting closes on August 31, with the winner announced on September 1.

To vote for Nikita and Alex, visit miamimarketta.com/marry-me-at-marketta.html