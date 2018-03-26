Menu
How you can rent this old rural bank for the night

FOR RENT: This beautiful former bank in Helidon has been turned into an Airbnb.
Tom Gillespie
by

IT WAS once the scene of a robbery - now you can stay in this beautiful old bank building for the night.

Dubbed "the old Helidon Bank", the building on Railway St in the small town east of Toowoomba has been converted into an Airbnb.

Host Catherine Willans said on the online listing the property was built in the late 19th century before it was converted into a bank in 1923.

"It still has the original vault and door which has now been filled with books, DVDs, games and toys for you to enjoy," she wrote.

"Come and experience life like it was back then, except fortunately we have added some comfy beds, air-con and fridge.

"There was once a bank robbery here so see if you can locate the bullet holes in the roof."

The old bank features two bedrooms with antique furniture, a rumpus room, veranda and high ceilings.

It also includes a TV with a DVD player, but Wi-Fi has not yet been connected.

For more information about the old bank, check out the online listing.

Toowoomba Chronicle

