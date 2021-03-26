How you can visit Uluru and be back in Mackay the same day

One-day trip to Uluru from Mackay will soon be on offer. Picture: Photoholgic

One-day trip to Uluru from Mackay will soon be on offer. Picture: Photoholgic

A “rare” opportunity has come up for grabs for people to travel from Mackay to the iconic Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and be home the same day.

Mackay Airport is releasing 88 tickets for the exclusive one-day trip to the red centre that includes dinner under the stars and a visit to a larger than-life art display.

“Travellers will be able to sit back and relax while they enjoy sparkling wine and absorb the enormity and beauty of their surroundings at the Sunset Viewing Area at Uluru,” Mackay Tourism’s announcement stated.

“These are just some of the many experiences the trip will provide, with visitors also being able to visit internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light Installation, based in a remote desert area within sight of the majestic Uluru.

The Field of Light art installation, a global phenomenon by internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro. Picture: Nicholas Kavo.

“This installation was inspired by the artist’s visit to Uluru and visitors will have the chance to see his largest installation to date.”

Mackay Airport head of aviation Garry Porter said the charter flight was the first of its kind for the airport.

“This collaboration with one of our key airline partners is indicative of the travel opportunities we’re looking to expand to make use of aircrafts that aren’t fully being utilised and to offer locals connectivity to more amazing Australian destinations,” Mr Porter said.

More stories:

Where can I fly with these half-price fares?

Guide: Top five things to do around Keswick Island



Mackay Tourism CEO Tas Webber said the “tremendous opportunity” would help people regain confidence in the tourism industry as well as support other regions after the impact of COVID.

“It also helps us showcase our packaging and bundling capabilities,” Mr Webber said.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said he would be one of the first to secure tickets for his family.

“Congratulations to Garry and the team at Mackay Airport for their involvement in putting this together,” Cr Williamson said.

“It’s just sensational, and it shows that the Mackay region is ready and able to embrace any tourism opportunities that come our way.”

Tickets for the trip go on sale from noon on March 29 at the Bluewater Lagoon.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox