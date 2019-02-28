How your grocery trip can help sick children

VITAL: Woolworths customers can purchase a raffle ticket to help support sick children and their families.

WOOLWORTHS customers are being given the opportunity to help sick children and their families.

Woolworths stores and team members across Queensland and northern NSW are showing their support for the Children's Hospital Foundation with a raffle.

Customers will also have the chance to win a brand-new Mazda.

The stores raised more than $4 million for the foundation last year and team members are planning on working hard to continue supporting families and meet this target in 2019.

Shoppers can purchase a $2 ticket in-store and online to show their support and go into the running to share in more than $280,000 worth of prizes, including a Mazda CX-9 AWD GT, $20,000 Flight Centre Holiday Package, and $15,000 in Woolworths gift cards.

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rose Simpson said funds raised through the raffle would continue to support sick children and their families across Queensland.

This will also help hospitals around the state to provide more services and facilities to patients.

"The Woolworths Children's Hospital Foundation raffle helps to provide better support and facilities for sick children and their families across Queensland, and to fund critical research into the health and wellbeing of our children," Ms Simpson said.

"Each and every ticket sold helps us to provide the best care possible for children across the region, regardless of where they are in Queensland."

Tickets will be available at Woolworths stores until March 10.

"Every dollar counts, and the continued support of Woolworths and their amazing customers ensures we are able to help sick kids in hospital to get better and go home sooner with their families," Ms Simpson said.