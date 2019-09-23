How your recycling is being turned into careers

WASTE TO WORK: Collinsville resident Xavier Edwards is now working at the Collinsville containers for change scheme.

WITH the announcement at the start of the month that Queensland's Containers for Change scheme has now surpassed 800 million recycled units, it's no surprise that the sunshine state has firmly grasped the scheme.

In February this year, Bowen-based business Pilchers Hardware picked up the slack on, what was at that time, a highly controversial scheme.

Since then, the program has progressed in leaps and bounds and has successfully allowed Pilchers to employ a number of young Bowen locals.

Stephen Pilcher, the director of Pilchers Mitre 10, said that he saw an opportunity to help expand the scheme into Collinsville.

Opened about six weeks ago, the facility located at Dougall's Rural Depot is open every Saturday from 9am until 3pm and has been warmly received by the town.

The recycling scheme has already brought about $15,000 to the Collinsville region, however, Mr Pilcher said that is nowhere near the town's possible recycling potential.

"Honestly, I think we could double what we're currently seeing come through the facility," he said.

"There might be some people who think that 10 cents isn't worth it, but when you add it all up and see that over $15,000 has come back in only six Saturdays, it shows it's not.

"There's even the potential to help the community by donating to local charities and organisations. We have a list of these if you ask the crew."

Mr Pilcher said that the scheme in Collinsville has the capability to employ up to five workers and a supervisor if the volume is doubled as he predicts it could be.

He said that it was a great opportunity for local youth to get some work experience and earn a wage on a Saturday.

"We're looking for hardworking, dedicated and reliable kids to join the team," Mr Pilcher said.

"We want to give back to the Collinsville community, and hiring locals and getting them started is part of that."

A custom made table had been constructed at the Collinsville facility to allow loads as large as 1000 units to be processed.

However, the facility is prepared to take on as little as a single unit of recycling if needed, Mr Pilcher said.

"We're telling people that Saturday is recycling day, so come do your groceries and take your cans to be recycled at the same time."

Mr Pilcher said there was the opportunity for some friendly rivalry between Collinsville and Bowen, with Collinsville already taking the lead for most units recycled in a single day.

"Collinsville absolutely smashed our Bowen record a few weeks ago with 48,000 units in a single day," he said.

"That was $4,800 going straight back into the Collinsville community, which is great.

The Collinsville containers for Change can be accessed by driving into the rear of Dougall's Rural Depot.