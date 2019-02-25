How's this for a 'fancy' competition?
WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Things looked a little different last Sunday when 30 players ventured onto Proserpine Golf Club in Whitsunday Golf Club's "Fancy Dress" two-ball Ambrose competition.
Ron Jamieson featured as a very creditable Serena Williams.
Three local teachers, guest players, who took out winnings of their own, joined in the fun of fancy dress, a different introduction to the very social golf game.
There were some interesting swings and putting actions as those unused to long skirts in the breeze tried to play their shots.
However, even so, it was a tight finish with the second to fourth places decided on countbacks.
Winners: Penny Wardroper and Roger Vandenberg with 61.75
Runners-up: Mark McDougall and Scotty Wardroper with 62.25 on a count back from
3rd: Sally Little and Anthony Gwalter on a count back from
4th: Paula McQuat and Ross Richards
5th: Dean Barnard and Clay Coles with 62.5
Longest Drives:
Men's A-grade: Roger Vandenberg
Men's B-grade: Paul Nicol
Ladies: Pam Casey
Nearest the pins:
All in:
2nd shot on the 2nd : Paula McQuat and Ross Richards
3rd shot on the 5th : Penny Wardroper and Roger Vandenberg
2nd shot on the 9th : Mark McDougall and Scotty Wardroper
1st shot on the 13th : Michelle and Nathan (guests)
1st shot on the 16th : Michelle and Nathan (guests)
This Sunday will be the Airlie Panel & Paint and Master Butchers Whitsunday March Monthly Medal and least putts.