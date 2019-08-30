SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

HOWZAT: Queensland Cricket Whitsunday area manager Blake Rutherford, Grants coordinator for Bowen Cricket Club Danny Borgh and Division 6 councillor Dave Clarke were on hand to officially open the new cricket nets.

HOWZAT: Queensland Cricket Whitsunday area manager Blake Rutherford, Grants coordinator for Bowen Cricket Club Danny Borgh and Division 6 councillor Dave Clarke were on hand to officially open the new cricket nets. Jordan Gilliland

NURTURING Bowen's next Don Bradman has become a little easier with the official opening of the new Bowen cricket nets.

With the old cricket nets having mismatched slabs of concrete, mesh that was falling down and not enough capacity to provide for the growth of the sport in the region, the update has been warmly received by the community.

The upgrade was funded by a $35,000 grant from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, a $15,000 grant from Whitsunday Regional Council and the remaining funds put forward by the Bowen Cricket Club.

The cricket nets have expanded from two pitches to three, with new concrete and turf laid down to complement the new mesh surrounding the pitches.

Queensland Cricket Whitsunday area manager Blake Rutherford said that the upgrades were 'all about growing cricket in regional areas'.

"The Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund is about supporting that grassroots element of cricket," Mr Rutherford said.

"The junior kids coming through have better facilities to train and hone their skills in."

"We also have about five senior teams in Bowen as well. Cricket is the third most popular sport in town so it's important to nourish it."

BOWLED OVER: Bowen cricket player Hugo Finet gives the new cricket nets a bowl. Jordan Gilliland

To celebrate the opening of the upgraded sporting facility, the crew from the Brisbane Heat were on hand to give tips and tricks to budding cricket stars.

The visit from the Brisbane Heat is part of an annual regional tour held each August that aligns with Play Cricket Month.

The 2019 Tour wrapped up in Bowen and saw current and past players and staff hold clinics and sign-on sessions across Far North, North and Central Queensland, as well as the Mackay Whitsundays region.

Grants coordinator for Bowen Cricket Club, Danny Borgh, said that he was excited to have the staff from the Brisbane Heat on hand to help open up the cricket season.

"It's going to be a good one this year," he said.

"We've already seen lots of use of the nets since they were finished about two weeks ago."

"The club needs to thank Hilery Group and Pilchers Premix Concrete for their kind support of the project and Lowcock Builders for the construction of the new facilities."

The Bowen cricket season starts from the end of September with registrations still open. For more information contact Bowen Cricket Club at bowencricketinc@hotmail.com.