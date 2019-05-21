America’s ‘insane’ Huawei decision

A CHINESE tech company executive has privately slammed the "insane decision" by the United States to restrict the phone company's access to Google's Android operating system and apps.

The decision has already affected the world's No. 2 smartphone seller, with commentators warning it could kill Huawei's bid to become the world's top smartphone brand.

Google has announced it will comply with US government restrictions meant to punish the Chinese tech powerhouse.

Huawei has been muted in its response but in an internal memo by Huawei's chip design subsidiary HiSilicon said it had been preparing for an "extreme situation for survival."

The United States has "made the most insane decision and put Huawei into the (controlled export list)," HiSilicon chief He Tingbo wrote, according to CNN.

The Trump administration's move, which effectively bars US firms from selling components and software to Huawei, ups the ante in a trade war between Washington and Beijing that partly reflects a struggle for global economic and technological dominance.

Google said basic services would still function on the Android operating system used in Huawei's smartphones and existing smartphone owners would not lose access to its Google Play app store or security features.

But unless the U.S. Commerce Department grants exceptions, the ban announced last week on all purchases of US technology would badly hurt Huawei, analyst say.

Huawei will likely use its own, stripped-down version of Android, whose basic code is provided free of charge by Google. But it's not yet clear what other Google software and services - such as maps, Gmail or search - it will be able to use.

There are fears Huawei could miss out on software updates for Google's Android software - and even lose apps YouTube.

"This is major crisis for Huawei. Instead of being the world's largest handset manufacturer this year, it will struggle to stay two, but probably fall behind," analyst Roger Entner said. "How competitive is a smartphone without the most well-known and popular apps?"

Panicked Huawei owners are already selling their smartphones amid fears they'll stop working properly, a top trade-in site has warned.

MusicMagpie - which lets you swap your old phones for cash - says it's seen a huge spike in the number of people selling their Huawei smartphones.

Speaking to The Sun, a MusicMagpie spokesman said revealed that this may be to blame for a sudden rise in Huawei trade-ins.

"With recent news that Huawei's use of Android is being restricted by Google, there has been a substantial 25% increase in the number of Huawei trade-ins at musicMagpie this morning compared with an average Monday morning at the tech site," MusicMagpie revealed.

"This shows that Huawei users are preparing for a potential device change in the event of further restrictions being put in place against the Chinese phone manufacturer."

MusicMagpie confirmed to The Sun that the number of Huawei customers trading in their devices was in the hundreds.

It's bad news for Huawei, which is one of the top phone brands in the UK and around the world.

Globally, Huawei is the second-biggest smartphone vendor with a 19% share - behind Samsung (23.1%) but ahead of Apple (11.7%).

It's not just Huawei being black-listed that should worry phone owners, either.

According to MusicMagpie, the value of Huawei smartphones is very unstable - and falling fast.

"Looking at Huawei's depreciation rate, in general, Android devices depreciate faster than Apple handsets," MusicMagpie told The Sun.

"But in the space of a year, the P20 has depreciated by a huge 81%.

"Whilst the P30, which was only released last month, has depreciated by 46% already."

The new Huawei P30 Pro was recently caught up in a "spying" controversy thanks to its unique 50x super-zoom feature.

The Chinese tech giant recently vowed to enter the TV market too, with the world's first "5G 8K television".