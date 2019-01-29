Menu
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Soccer

Mooy set to return for PL first

29th Jan 2019 10:36 AM

SOCCEROOS midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to return to contention for new Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert's first game in charge against Everton.

Mooy has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since early December, meaning he missed Australia's recent Asian Cup campaign which saw them eliminated at the quarter-final stage at the hands of UAE on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the Socceroos playmaker starts for the EPL clash but Siewert said on the official Huddersfield twitter feed: "I don't want to give the details of my line-up away before the Everton game, but AaronMooy is close to a return.

"It's been great to have him on the pitch with us."

Mooy's midfield partner Philip Billing is hoping to return to full training this week after missing the home defeat to Manchester City, while Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are also still out.

