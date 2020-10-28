Huge beer discount after website glitch

Beer-lovers couldn’t believe it when a case of beer was coming up with a 70 per cent discount online. But now Liquorland won’t pay up.

Beer drinkers were chinking over a huge accidental online discount on Liquorland's Mountain Goat beer slabs yesterday.

An online pricing error of Mountain Goat Steam Ale slabs sent beer fans into a spiral on Tuesday.

thanks for reaching out. The wrong price was displayed for Mountain Goat Organic Steam Ale Can 375ml slab yesterday on the Liquorland website. 1/2 — Liquorland (@Liquorland) October 28, 2020

The $59 cases of craft beer were showing up for just $17.50 a case on the website's checkout.

The more than 70 per cent discount saw shoppers bulking up on the beer, with some purchasing 10 at a time.

One shopper bought 10 slabs for $175 - a saving of $485.

Love that not only do they sell you cheap beer - they congratulate you for saving money whilst doing so! Cheers @Liquorland pic.twitter.com/3RnhJCTcJp — James Wonton (@WontonJimmy) October 27, 2020

Liquorland has backpedaled, though, and has told customers the orders will not be fulfilled.

The liquor chain said it will refund the customers instead.

10:30am tomorrow, Daniel Andrews steps up to the dais.

"Right are we ready to go?..........OK, there are 20,341 cases.....of Mountain Goat Steam Ale on the way.....LET'S GOOOOOOO" #GetOnTheBeers #Liquorland #MountainGoat #SteamAle — Samuel Dawson (@SamuelRDawson) October 27, 2020

"The terms and conditions on the Liquorland website state that we reserve the right to correct pricing errors made due to human error, computer malfunction or other reason," a Liquorland spokesperson said.

@Liquorland just fulfil the Mountain Goat Steam Ale orders, it was your fault — Hugo (@HugoFuller4) October 27, 2020

The wrong price was displayed for Mountain Goat Organic Steam Ale Can 375ml slabs on the Liquorland website, but was resolved quickly.

The company was first alerted to the issue on Tuesday afternoon and the online pricing error was resolved by Tuesday night.

"The product is no longer orderable and customers who placed orders when the incorrect price was displayed have not been charged," the spokesperson said.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience."

Today in 'jobs you don't want', being the social media manager at @Liquorland and explaining why you're not looking after all those in Vic trying to get back on the beers with $17.50 Mountain Goat Steam Ale slabs. pic.twitter.com/uypYULvYh3 — Nick Squillari (@N_Squillari) October 27, 2020

After the Victorian Government announced an easing of lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, many were quick to get on the beers and circulate the news of the glitch on Twitter.

Liquorland did not disclose how many slabs were sold during the buying frenzy.

Originally published as Huge beer discount after website glitch