‘Huge boon’: Leaders back Whitsunday Olympic sailing

THE region's leaders have thrown their support behind a plan to bring a 2032 Olympic Games event to the Whitsundays and have not ruled out the possibility of more involvement.

State Cabinet on Monday backed a Queensland bid to host the 2032 Olympics, which is set to secure an extra 129,000 jobs in the lead up to the event.

The bid is expected to centre on southeast Queensland but also include events in the Whitsundays, Townsville and Cairns.

The picturesque beaches and crystal clear waters of the Whitsundays have been flagged as a potential location for the sailing event.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) chief executive Kylie Porter said a potential Olympic sailing event would be a "huge boon" for the Whitsundays.

"Being able to showcase the Whitsundays to a global audience is incredibly powerful," Ms Porter said.

The potential for training camps in other parts of the region, such as Mackay, would also be explored by GW3.

"I think our region is perfectly placed to offer training camps and opportunities in the lead up to the Olympics. That is where our real opportunities lie," Ms Porter said.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said training camps for beach volleyball or mountain biking would be a good fit for Mackay, but further discussion was needed on the details.

"We would be interested in those for sure, but it comes down to costs," Cr Williamson said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, who has been a strong advocate for Mackay's inclusion in a Queensland Olympic bid, launched an online petition in July calling for the public's support for the plan.

Mrs Gilbert said the petition received about 1500 signatures and became a talking point in the community.

She said there was still an opportunity for Mackay to reap the benefits of the games by hosting mountain biking, netball, women's rugby and cricket - if they were chosen as exhibition sports.

"Using the new facilities at our university, base camps could be established for swimming and athletics," Mrs Gilbert said.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Olympics would build on the Whitsundays' reputation as a "sailing mecca".

The region has already hosted the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and Airlie Beach Race Week.

"We've already proven we're capable of running international events. We'll have no trouble with the Olympics," Cr Willcox said.