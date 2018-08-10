Huge campdraft in Prossie today

IT'S BACK: Warren Watts chasing the bull during last year's campdraft at the Proserpine Showgrounds.

THE Whitsunday Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society will host their annual campdraft this weekend, with the first events kicking off at noon today.

With more than 680 nominations across the three-day events and around 40 local entrants, the competition is not one to miss.

Whitsunday branch of the ASHS's Davina Linneweber said, unlike other campdrafts, this one would be held in the centre of town.

"A lot of other drafts are held out on property and they muster cattle in,” she said.

"For ours we will truck in 850 head of cattle from neighbouring farms.

"We couldn't hold this event without our local cattle donors, they are the backbone of the campdraft event.”

This year the event will include barrel races in partnership with the National Barrel Horse Association district eight, the Tropical Central Coast, based in Mackay.

Ms Linneweber said today's drafting would wrap up about 5pm and then the barrel racing would start at 6.30pm.

"The barrel event will be a non-points round for people to come and have a go,” she said.

Based at the Proserpine Showgrounds on Jupp St, entry is free into the draft, with all the essentials available throughout the weekend - beer, coffee and food.

Ms Linnewebber said numbers were similar to previous years but that didn't mean spectators weren't in for a tough competition.

"It's a great spectator sport and it's an experience for the kids to come along and watch one of the oldest Australian bush sports going,” she said.

"We have competitors coming from Charters Towers, Clermont and even Marlborough.”

Ms Linnewebber encouraged the community to come and watch.

"I think one of the highlights of the event is the open campdrafting - we have some well-known experienced riders competing,” she said.

"And the opposite - the junior riders, the kids, are so talented and in control of their horses.”

Campdraft

WHEN: Today to Sunday

WHERE: Proserpine Showgrounds, Jupp St, Proserpine

COST: Free entry