Huge changes underway at long-standing home decor business

Kerrie Keech and her husband Phillip Keech are excited to rebrand their Vast Interior store to its new name, Tropic Living. Rainee Shepperson

AFTER almost 20 years of operation, a Mackay business owner is beginning a new chapter.

But instead of letting someone else write the words, Kerrie Keech is taking back control.

The owner of well-known Mackay store Vast Interior said she was excited to finally step away from the franchise and launch her own brand, Tropic Living.

Mrs Keech and her husband Phillip said the business move was a long time coming.

"We weren't happy with the way the company was run, it was not the way we wanted to run our business,” Mrs Keech said.

"We are very excited to be launching our own brand now and continuing to do what we love.

"I've always enjoyed furniture and home decor and now I can do everything on my own terms.

"We want the store to represent where we live. Tropic Living is about creating a home that suits our tropical, beachy lifestyle here in Mackay and the Whitsundays.”

At its peak, Vast Interior had about 50 stores scattered across Australia and New Zealand.

Now, only five stores exist.

Mr and Mrs Keech first entered into the company about 17 years ago in Brisbane.

"We were working out at the mines in Middlemount for nine years before moving to Brisbane,” Mrs Keech said.

"I was working for an engineering business, but I had a passion for furniture and I really wanted to start my own business.

"We ended up buying a Vast Interior store in Brisbane but after 12 months we decided to move back north.

"We just love the lifestyle here and felt there was a gap in the market for our sort of products, so we opened stores in Mackay and Townsville.”

Over the years, Mr and Mrs Keech have built a reputation for stocking unique, quality items of furniture and home decor.

Many of the items you will find at Tropic Living are one-off pieces.

"We source all of our products ourselves and often design and order pieces of furniture to be made especially for us,” Mrs Keech said.

"We continue to travel overseas, sourcing unique items to bring back for the store.

"We often find pieces of furniture from places like India, China and Indonesia that can be hundreds of years old and we restore them.

"We want to be unique and offer something different to our customers.”

Rebranding has been a long process, Mrs Keech said.

Tags have had to be changed on every item of stock, but the end is in sight.

"I think we will have completely re-branded by the end of the month,” Mrs Keech said.

"The Townsville store is already finished, but we've got a few loose ends to tie up with Mackay.

"The changes are very exciting, all of our staff are looking forward to this next chapter.”

Mrs Keech said she was thrilled to announce Tropic Living would have every item of stock listed on a website.

The website is currently under development.

"We often had customers travelling through from other cities who loved our products, but we didn't have a website they could order from when they returned home,” Mrs Keech said.

"I think moving our store online will be great for business and widen our customer base.”

Tropic Living is located at 8/12 Heaths Rd, Mount Pleasant.