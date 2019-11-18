Wild hailstorm leaves trail of destruction across Coast

>> Wild storms deliver everything but what we need most

>> 'Snapped' power pole causes chaotic peak-hour delays

>> Mother Nature unleashes fury on helpless Coast

MORE than 160 calls have been made to the State Emergency Services across the Sunshine Coast after the region was battered by monster hail yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the SES had received 163 calls for assistance after the severe storm wreaked havoc across the Coast.

As of 4am, just 79 of the calls had been completed.

Hailstorm at Glasshouse Mountains: Peter Charlie shared this video of his Glasshouse Mountains property being battered by the monster storm.

A total of 137 of those calls were related to structural damage, one of which was a house at Mooloolaba that was evacuated after it was reported to be "leaning" after the storm.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews were called to the property on Buderim Ave after residents and a neighbouring property evacuated, fearing the house was unsafe and would damage the home next-door.

Police and emergency services secured the scene.

Kerri Ratcliffe took this photo of the monster hailstorm sweeping across the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Kerri Ratcliffe Kerri Ratcliffe

More than 200 homes are still without power across the Sunshine Coast, with Energex crews working tirelessly to fix lines damaged in the storm.

The Sunshine Coast suburbs most affected by the storm were Mooloolaba, Mountain Creek, Palmview, Sippy Downs and Caloundra West, the QFES spokeswoman said.

Reader poll Was your house damaged in Sunday's horrific hailstorm? Yes, it was horrible.

No, we were lucky.

Only slightly. Vote View Results

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said rapid damage assessments and emergency works were already underway and crews had been busy through the evening.

Three retirement homes suffered roof damage in Sippy Downs and Caloundra West.

Residents took to social media to share "hectic" footage of the hailstorm, with many seeking advice on how to fix damaged homes and cars.

Clayton's Towing rescued about 50 cars from the Bruce Highway at Beerwah and Palmview alone. Photo: Clayton’s Towing

The Bruce Highway was at a standstill after the storm as cars with significant hail damage waited to be towed.

Clayton's Towing said they rescued about 50 vehicles in the Palmview and Beerwah areas alone in just a couple of hours.