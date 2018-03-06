Huge drug stash, weapons uncovered in bust

Drugs found as part of Whitsunday and Brisbane CIB's latest bust in Operation Mackay Dublin.

WHITSUNDAY Criminal Investigations Branch have made their second big drug bust in just three months as 17 people have been charged with 45 offences as part of Operation Mackay Dublin.

Eleven police officers and detectives from Whitsunday, Brisbane and Proserpine were involved in the bust which uncovered 42 cannabis plants, four grams of methylamphetamine, five Xanax Tablets, 38 Viagra tablets, 1 MDMA Tablet and $2150 in cash which is alleged to be proceeds of drug sales.

More than a dozen search warrants were executed over a three day period starting last Wednesday.

Whitsunday Detective Senior Constable Luke Scells said the operation did seize a number of weapons and has also seen one offender charged with burglary.

Whitsunday Detective Senior Constable Luke Scells who lead Opertation Mackay Dublin. Jessica Lamb

"We have a very proactive team of experienced detectives here and we will continue to target people committing drug offences in the Whitsundays," he said.

Det Snr Con Scells said the bust was a result of police intelligence and information provided from members of the public and congratulated his team on a job well done.

"We encourage the community to keep stepping up and reporting those doing the wrong thing," he said.

This is the fifth major operation Det Snr Con Scells has been a part of since transferring to Whitsunday CIB two years ago.

"By targeting dealers and in such a small community we care hoping to really make a difference and that is what we are seeing as a result of these operations," he said.

The multiple offenders will face court dates on March 12 and 19 and April 4.

Last December, 37 people arrested on more than 120 drug related charges (including six of drug trafficking) which took $100,000 worth of drugs off local streets with $68,000 cash seized.

The six-month 'Operation Papa Boolean' targeting drug networks in the region was a major success for Whitsunday detectives after its closure.