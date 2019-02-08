Huge fine after throwing glass in hotel

A man was fined $1800 after throwing a glass at hotel and for possessing testosterone.

A MAN who threw a glass when he was asked to leave a Proserpine Hotel and who was caught separately with two vials of testosterone has been fined $1800.

Joel Trevor John Scott, 29, of Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to committing a public nuisance within licensed premises, entering licensed premises after being refused entry and possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Scott went to the Metropole Hotel at 7pm on January 11, but when he went to enter he was reminded that he was on the pub's banned list for six months since November.

Three hours later, at 10pm, a hotel staff member found Scott fighting another person in the walkway between the hotel and bottleshop and told him to leave, but he initially refused to, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard at 1.30am a staff member found Scott inside the hotel, near the gaming room, pushing people and trying to fight them.

He then went into the beer garden and when a staff member told him she was going to call the police he threw a glass at the door as she walked back through it, Mr Beamish said.

The court was also told police from the Organised Crime Gang Group found two vials of testosterone in the wardrobe of Scott's Proserpine house when they searched it on January 16.

Scott was not home at the time, but when police called him to discuss the search he said he did not want to comment, Mr Beamish said.

Scott's solicitor Rosemary Varley said her client had intended to go inside the hotel to get his girlfriend who was passed out.

"He wanted to make sure she was safe,” she said.

In relation to the drugs, Ms Varley said they were for Scott's personal use.

In fining Scott, magistrate Ron Muirhead said his behaviour at the pub was "completely out of order".

Scott was fined $900 for the public nuisance charge, $400 for entering the licensed premises after he was refused entry and $500 for the drug charge.