Subscribe Today's Paper
Huge fire destroys up to 10 businesses

18th Apr 2019 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
AS many as 10 businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.

Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter
The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.

Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.

Some of the businesses affected include a bottleshop, cafe, a Dominos pizza shop and a bakery.

Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd have been affected, with emergency services still on the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were reported.

