Huge fire destroys up to 10 businesses

AS many as 10 businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.

Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter

The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.

Firefighters still can’t get inside a block of shops at Coorparoo. The building is structurally unsound. ⁦@sunriseon7⁩ pic.twitter.com/tBFuMhFId4 — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) April 17, 2019

Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.

Smoke still coming from the roof of Coorparoo Central. 9 shops have been lost. ⁦@sunriseon7⁩ pic.twitter.com/EVqdIJmBtM — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) April 17, 2019

Some of the businesses affected include a bottleshop, cafe, a Dominos pizza shop and a bakery.

Old Cleveland Road still partially blocked after a massive shopping centre blaze at Coorparoo. Details ⁦@sunriseon7⁩ pic.twitter.com/9iiuX6aQGu — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) April 17, 2019

Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd have been affected, with emergency services still on the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

#BREAKING: Fire crews are right now battling a huge fire in a group of shops in Cooparoo. #9Today pic.twitter.com/u3isuDwToQ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 17, 2019

No injuries were reported.