‘Huge impact’: CFMEU reveals extent of Bowen Basin job cuts

THE number of jobs expected to be cut at Peabody's North Goonyella mine is a "couple of hundred, for sure" CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth says.

The company announced this morning it will significantly reduce its workforce at the Bowen Basin mine within the next few months.

It was revealed it could take three years or more to restart production at the site following last year's devastating underground fire.

Peabody has not been able to confirm the number of jobs expected to be lost.

However, the Daily Mercury understands 97 members of the workforce on an enterprise agreement will lose their jobs.

The jobs of 82 salaried staff on individual contracts are also at risk.

Mr Smyth said the news would have come as a huge shock to workers this week.

JOB CUTS: Peabody’s North Goonyella Mine.

"They would've known for a period of time what's happening at the mine, but to actually hear the announcement would've had a massive impact on them," he said.

"It's close to Christmas, a lot of (the workers) live locally in Mackay and they will be considering where their futures lie.

"From our perspective, the CFMEU will work with our members and their families through this difficult time and do whatever we can to make sure they're looked after."

Burdekin MP and shadow Mines Minister Dale Last said the job cuts were "disappointing, but understandable".

"I know Peabody have done everything they can to reopen the mine following the fire," Mr Last said.

"At the end of the day, I understand the mine has made a decision to open a different section of the mine, which is going to take time.

"As a consequence, they have been forced into the position of issuing redundancy notices and putting off staff."

Peabody said it was trying to redeploy as many staff as possible to its other Australian mines.

The company met with the CFMEU today.