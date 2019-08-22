Huge slice of Proserpine's history on the market

FOR SALE: The attractive Dray Family Farming Enterprise is up for sale.

One of the largest farming enterprises in the region is on the market.

The Dray Family Farming Enterprise is shrouded in a history as rich as the land for sale. The origins of this impressive aggregation can be traced back almost 100 years ago.

Rewind to 1925, when Edward "Eddie” Dray, armed with just 25 pounds, a loan from the bank and a vision for the future, purchased his first farm.

It is said he left his family home with the basics; a blanket, crockery and some farm implements borrowed from his mother and father.

It wasn't long before he established a reputation, as one of the hardest working and most passionate farmers in the district, and 94 years later the Dray Family Farming Enterprise is offering their substantial sugar cane and beef production aggregation for sale on a walk-in walk out basis, handled by Elders agents Tom Russo and Robert Murolo.

It was Edward's vision that led him to the region, which has served the family for three generations; good soils, ample rainfall and highwater security are on offer.

Elders rural property sales specialist Robert Murolo said offers for all or part of the aggregation will be considered, and that this was an opportunity to secure a large-scale sugar and/or grazing property in a highly productive water secure area with further sugar and intensive horticultural development options.

The Dray Family aggregation is now 8825 hectares (21,797 acres), with 1248ha of arable land currently producing sugar cane and suitable for alternative high value horticulture.

A further 500ha of grazing land is suitable for conversion to sugar cane or horticultural production, with the sale inclusive of numerous dwellings, and an extensive plant and equipment lineup.

"It is rare for a farming enterprise of this scale and quality to be offered to the market in the Proserpine district” Mr Murolo said.

Spanning 36 individual titles, potential buyers will be given the opportunity to express interest in numerous individual assets, or the portfolio as a whole.

"We are anticipating that large private operators, corporate farmers and investment funds will participate in the expression of interest process, together with numerous established Proserpine farmers,” Mr Murolo said.

"It is certainly an exciting opportunity and our recent experience in marketing the Faust Family Aggregation would suggest that these assets will attract significant interest in the local market and further abroad.”

The Drays have invested in extensive underground irrigation and storage infrastructure, with the property having 4,488 ML of water licences plus six unregulated irrigation bores.

"The substantial water portfolio, coupled with the Dray family's investment in water infrastructure and sustainable farming initiatives, will be a feature of particular interest to many investors,” Mr Russo said.

Proserpine has already had 1390mm of rain so far this year - 97 per cent of its annual average of 1400mm.

Mr Russo said water security has become a critical issue for farmland investors.When you consider Proserpine's annual rainfall average this was an "extremely attractive proposition”.