Huge three-lot development slated for Proserpine

Proserpine will soon be getting a huge three-lot Mobil service station.

Proserpine will soon be getting a huge three-lot Mobil service station.

A HUGE new development covering three lots of land will call Proserpine home, with development approval given by council.

Whitsunday Regional Council approved the development approval for a new 5000sq/m Mobil branded service station in December, with construction slated to begin in months.

The service station, located at 3-5 Horsford Place, will cater for all vehicles however will be predominantly aimed for heavy vehicle use with a large parking area at the rear for use as a truck stop.

Independent consultant Christopher Ott, who is currently contracted to Northaime Consulting in designing the service station, said the developers, Aspect Design & Development Pty Ltd had noticed a gap in the market for a ‘true truck stop’.

Plans obtained from a development application made to Whitsunday Regional Council for a new Mobil service station on Proserpine. Shown is a top-down view of the proposed service station.

He said the site would host a 230sq/m retail shop, refuelling services for both passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles and will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is quite a large development which will cater for locals, as well as those travelling on the Bruce Highway,” he said.

“The developers noticed there was no dedicated truck stop, and there was a safety issue with heavy vehicles stopping on the highway. This will help solve the problem.

Mr Ott said with such a large area for parking the service station could be used as an overnight stop for truck drivers, although this wasn’t a major intention of the developer.

“This new service station will allow truck drivers to use this location as part of their fatigue management plan, and possibly even bring more people to stop off in Proserpine and explore it,” he said.

“It will offer full food offerings, however there isn’t a kitchen on site so it’s more of your traditional pies, sausage rolls and sandwiches.”

Plans obtained from a development application made to Whitsunday Regional Council for a new Mobil service station on Proserpine.

Mr Ott said the business will have a very modern look and feel to it, following the current design language of Mobil.

Mr Ott said the developer owned 39 service stations of various petrol companies such as Shell, BP and Caltex, with about 25 more in the pipeline.

With the development application now approved, he said construction was expected to begin in March with a slated completion in quarter four of 2020.