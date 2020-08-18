Hughesy slammed for filming in lockdown

Dave Hughes has been slammed online after tweeting about the fact he could still leave his home to work despite Melbourne’s lockdown.

Just after 11pm last night, the comedian tweeted: "Just finished a night of filming @maskedsinger_au and literally the only other vehicle I saw on the road during my 8km journey home from Docklands to St Kilda was a police car. #curfew #COVIDVIC19"

The tweet angered some of Hughesy's followers who questioned why he was allowed to film The Masked Singer given metropolitan Melbourne is under Stage 4 restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dave Hughes on The Masked Singer.

Under the restrictions, people are only allowed to leave their homes for shopping (for food or other essential items), exercise, for medical treatment or care-giving or for permitted work.

There is also a curfew is in place between the hours of 8pm until 5am.

According to the Directions of Victoria's Chief Health Officer, television broadcasting is a permitted industry.

But not everyone agreed.

"The people losing jobs and businesses at the moment must be thrilled to hear that this filming is deemed essential," one person tweeted. "Jim's mowing franchise owners can't even mow a lawn."

Another person wrote: "Wow. I've had to leave jobs half finished and pack up and take no income for 6 weeks and you can film a TV show?"

Another tweeted: "Essential? I know masks are mandatory but this is ridiculous. We can't even go out to a car parked kerbside after 8pm yet all involved in filming this show can freely move about our locked down city? Wtaf?"

The judges on The Masked Singer have to social distance. Picture: Channel 10

But some people defended the comedian.

"So many a**ewipes on twitter. I actually enjoy watching The Masked Singer with my kids so I'm happy its still being filmed," one person wrote.

"Totally agree. Keeping us entertained is great for our mental health," added another.

Surely making TV and entertainment is more important than ever … not to mention keeping a bunch of crew employed. Can't believe people are angry about that," wrote one of Hughesy's followers.

The Masked Singer has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place this year including glass partitions between the judges and no studio audience.

The Masked Singer has glass partitions between the judges.

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10

