Hulk Hogan’s disturbing virus message

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has caused controversy by suggesting the world may not need a vaccination for coronavirus and claiming the pandemic is an act of God.

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak has already claimed the lives of more than 80,000 people across the globe, The Sun reports.

But the outspoken WWE Hall of Famer, 66, has compared the crisis to the "plagues of Egypt" and says God has "taken away everything we worship".

The wrestling icon, real name Terry Bollea, made the claims in a lengthy Instagram post.

He wrote: "Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH.

"In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.

"God said, 'you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theatres.

'"You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church.

"'If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land'."

Hulk Hogan is voicing some wild ideas.

Hogan, who recently suffered a bicep tear, then went on to suggest we did not need a vaccine for the virus, with medical and scientific experts working on developing the best way to combat the coronavirus.

He wrote: "Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."

It is the second time within a week Hogan has got religious over the coronavirus on social media.

A few days ago the former WWE champion, who last month reached a confidential settlement in his $190 million lawsuit against those he accused of conspiring to leak a sex tape, highlighted a bible passage.

His Instagram post read: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again."

