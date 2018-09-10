Menu
Login
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
News

Human bones found in bag

by Stephanie Bedo
10th Sep 2018 6:15 PM

HUMAN remains have been discovered at a popular Brisbane location.

Police have declared a crime scene at Kangaroo Point cliffs after a member of the public located what are believed to human remains about 10am on Monday.

An investigation has been commenced to establish the identity of the remains.

The bones were found inside a bag with the clothing, The Courier Mailreported.

It is not clear whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Kangaroo Point cliffs is a popular riverside site often filled with tourists, joggers, walkers and abseilers.

bones deceased editors picks human bones kangaroo point

Top Stories

    Adani faces $2.7 million fine for emissions release

    Adani faces $2.7 million fine for emissions release

    News A company owned by Adani is facing a maximum $2.7 million fine for alleged unauthorised discharge of sediment water.

    Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    News Cannonvale burglar steals phone while resident has shower

    Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    News Austrian Anna sets off on tour

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    News Vietnam Veteran reflects on the battle of Coral and Balmoral

    Local Partners