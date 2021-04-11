Menu
Human Nature will visit Mackay as part of their People Get Ready The AAA Australian Regional Tour. Members from left: Phil Burton, Michael Tierney, Andrew Tierney and Toby Allen. Picture: Contributed
Human Nature to reunite with ‘genuine fans’ on bespoke tour

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
11th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
After 30 years of sweet harmonisation, the Aussie foursome behind Human Nature is touring the regions in a stripped back return to their roots.

Singer-songwriter Andrew Tierney said this would include reuniting with genuine fans in an intimate performance at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre.

“We haven’t been out to the areas outside of the capital cities for such a long time,” Tierney said.

“We wanted to get back to doing what we love to do.

“It felt right to go back to the people who have wanted us to come there for so long.”

Together with his brother Mike and fellow members Toby Allen and Phil Burton, their careers have spanned the globe, earning them a spot in the ARIA Hall of Fame as well as Order of Australia medals.

“There’s so many favourite memories,” Tierney said.

“I kind of like thinking back into the 90s and the 2000s when we were adamant we weren’t a boy band but we were clearly a boy band,” he said with a laugh.

“We were doing all these fun things and had amazing opportunities touring the world.

“It was a whirlwind.”

Human Nature will visit Mackay as part of their People Get Ready The AAA Australian Regional Tour. Members from left: Andrew Tierney, Michael Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen. Picture: Contributed.
Audience members can look forward to acoustic renditions of the big hits from those early days such as Everytime You Cry, Reach Out I’ll Be Thereand Will You Love Me Tomorrow mixed in with newer tracks including a fresh song the band had withheld.

“We were meant to release it last year but no one was having a Good, Good Life,” Tierney said.

“I think it’s the right time to come out with a very positive and inspirational song.”

And although the guys have spent more than a decade dominating the Las Vegas strip, Tierney said the regional tour will be more stripped-back loungeroom style rather than Vegas shine.

“It’ll be Human Nature as you’ve never seen them before,” he said.

“Of course, we’ll still dance and have fun.”

Tickets for the April 30 concert are on sale now via the MECC. For more information, phone 4961 9777.

