Human remains found near Townsville

by Rachel Riley
26th Aug 2018 5:06 PM

A CRIME scene has been set up west of Townsville after the discovery of human remains.

News Corp has been told about 4.30pm on Saturday police were notified by a member of the public skeletal remains had been found at a property at Hervey Range.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a crime has since been established

"We're now investigating the circumstances surrounding that discovery," the spokesman said.

The first photos from the roadside scene show police guarding a taped off area along Hervey Range Rd while forensic officers work in the dry conditions.

The crime scene set up west of Townsville after the discovery of human remains in bushland along Hervey Range Road.
"The scene was guarded overnight with detectives and scientific officers arriving this morning (Sunday) to continue investigations.

"Forensic testing is underway to ascertain the identity of the remains located."

Police have not confirmed the gender of the remains.

