Humble hero is nominated for Everyday Heroes Award

FORMER Hamilton Island paramedic Christian Turner has been honoured with a QBANK Everyday Heroes Award nomination for dedication to service in the Whitsundays.

Mr Turner experienced a variety of crises, including Cyclone Debbie, irukandji stings and a golf buggy crash that left nine people critically injured, during his three and a half years as the sole official paramedic on the island.

Mr Turner said he was "surprised and humbled” by the nomination but credited his achievements to the support he received from his family and peers.

"I'm humbled, but thankful if that makes sense,” he said. "It did take its toll on me, mentally and physically.

"But the support of my family helped a lot and my peers who I'd worked with back in Brisbane 10 years prior to that.”

When tropical Cyclone Debbie unleashed its fury over Hamilton Island Mr Turner was not only fulfilling his obligation to the community but also looking after his six-year-old daughter, "little trooper” Kaitlyn.

Allison Turner, Olivia Turner, Kaitlyn Turner and Christian Turner CONTRIBUTED

Mr Turner described his recovery work during the aftermath of Debbie as "exhausting” and "arduous” until assistance arrived.

"It was a pretty surreal experience because it just went for so long,” he said. "It was not knowing what the aftermath was or what I was going to be confronted with or what the island was going to be confronted with.”

But despite the destruction and chaos of Debbie, Mr Turner still acknowledges the island buggy crash as the incident that left the most significant impression on him.

In March 2016, nine people, including a nine-month old baby, were critically injured when the brakes on their golf buggy failed and it overturned after crashing into a parked golf buggy.

Mr Turner was the single paramedic on the scene, but said he could not say enough supportive words about the assistance of volunteers on the island.

"It was definitely the most overwhelming day of my career in the ambulance,” he said. "The community help on that day was immense, from management on the island down to the volunteers.

"People from the community were just sitting with the patients and giving them reassurance until assistance arrived. If we needed something, even the simplest things, someone would find it.”

Mr Turner was recently nominated for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards which aim to honour Queensland's frontline and public service workers who have gone above and beyond to help their community

The finalists for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards will be announced on August 31 and the winners will be announced on September 21.