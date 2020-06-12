Humble insect wins nine-month battle with Bowen beach pest

NQ Dry Tropics Project Officer Thijs Krugers gives a thumbs-up in recognition of the work done by the cochineal bug in a patch of drooping prickly pear that was threatening beach scrub at King's Beach, Bowen.

A NINE-MONTH battle with one of Australia’s worst agricultural pests has seen a Bowen beach all but eradicated of the invasive species.

The cochineal insect, traditionally used to make red dyes and food colouring, was deployed to the “battlefield” in September this year to destroy an infestation of drooping prickly pear on King’s Beach in Bowen. .

The dense infestation of the plant, which is one of a half dozen prickly pear species in Australia, had completely taken over a 100 sq metre area of beach scrub.

Nine months later, victory is in sight for the unassuming little insects who have overwhelmed the prickly pear and left “the battlefield” with the strewn bodies of the dead and dying – plants, that is.

NQ Dry Tropics Project Officer Thijs Krugers, who managed the Protecting Beach Scrub Communities project responsible for the battle, said a release of the mealy bug was able to wipe out the pears as that was their food source.

“More than 90 per cent of the prickly pear has been destroyed,” Mr Krugers said. “It’s a fantastic result.”

The remaining prickly pear plants would now be removed by hand.

Unfortunately, the eradication of the prickly pear will also spell the end of that specific population of the cochineal insects.

The monocantha cochineal (Dactylopius celonicus) is the only Department of Agriculture and Fisheries approved biological control for drooping prickly pear infestations.

PRICKLY SITUATION: Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Senior Entomologist Dr Subra Subramaniam delivers a batch of cochineal to be released in the Bowen prickly pear patch.

The cochineal was originally imported to Australia in 1788 in the hope of starting a cochineal dye industry and feeds on certain species of cactus including the drooping prickly pear.

Australia’s first stand of prickly pear was also brought to Australia in 1788 and was planted in Jackson Bay, near Sydney, with its intent to be used in the development of the industry.

It proved to be incredibly invasive and rendered up to 40,000sq km of farming land completely unproductive, a problem that was solved in 1925 by the introduction of the cactoblastis cactorum moth.