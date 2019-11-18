Hundred years of Zonta calls for cocktail celebrations

CRISIS HELP: Lynette Klukas, Stephanie Cora and Keira Prossor at the Zonta presentation ceremony.

CRISIS HELP: Lynette Klukas, Stephanie Cora and Keira Prossor at the Zonta presentation ceremony. Jordan Gilliland

A HUNDRED years is always cause to celebrate, however the Bowen branch of Zonta made sure to recognise those that helped them accomplish the milestone in Bowen.

Zonta International celebrated 100 years of helping to empower and provide assistance to women on Thursday, November 14, at a function held at the Grandview Hotel.

The cocktail celebration was also a chance for the local branch to celebrate a milestone of its own, with Bowen women achieving 25 years in the local community.

President of the Bowen branch of Zonta, Lynette Klukas, explained the list of achievements and contributions that the club had given to the Bowen community over its existence, but said one of the clubs proudest contributions was its donation to emergency crisis housing.

Presented on the night was a donation to the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre of $1500, to continue to assist in the scheme.

Director of the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre, Stephanie Cora, said she was 'once again humbled' by the donation.

"It really is great to see the Zonta ladies donating to this amazing cause again," she said.

"We simply wouldn't be able to run the program without donations, and it's such an important service for the people who use it the most."

Laraine Smith and Bursary recipient Courtney Turkilsen. Jordan Gilliland

The Zonta Bursary was also awarded on the night to Bowen student Courtney Turkilsen.

Ms Turkilsen, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Nursing at James Cook University in Townsville said the money would be used to fund her unpaid placement weeks.

"It really means a lot to be awarded this bursary to help in my studies in the future," she said.

"It's not cheap when you're on placement as you can be as far north as Cooktown and every cent you have can help.

"I know you ladies really do a lot around the Bowen community and wider, so I'm very happy to be a recipient."

The event also thanked all of the clubs major sponsors who have supported them along their 25-year history.

Mrs Klukas said the sponsors were a crucial part of the success of the club and thanked their continual involvement in their activities.

"We work as a whole to support the community and our sponsors are a large part of that," she said.

"I've been a part of it for 25 years and we've always had the people of Bowen to back us up."